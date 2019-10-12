Two taken to trauma centre following triple stabbing in Brampton

Two people have been seriously wounded in a triple stabbing this morning in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called just before 11 a.m. to a business in the area of Main Street and Queen Street.

When they arrived, they discovered three people suffering from stab wounds.

A man and a woman have been taken to a trauma centre. The extent of their injuries is not known at this point.

A third victim has been transported to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.