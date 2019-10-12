Loading articles...

Two taken to trauma centre following triple stabbing in Brampton

Two people have been seriously wounded in a triple stabbing this morning in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called just before 11 a.m. to a business in the area of Main Street and Queen Street.

When they arrived, they discovered three people suffering from stab wounds.

A man and a woman have been taken to a trauma centre. The extent of their injuries is not known at this point.

A third victim has been transported to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
Update: NB 400 - Major Mackenzie collision CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:02 AM
#TyphoonHagibis
Latest Weather
Read more