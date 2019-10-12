Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Melissa forms off northeast; will weaken

MIAMI — A late-season tropical storm has formed off the coast of Massachusetts but is expected to weaken as it moves away from the U.S.

The Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Melissa poses minor to moderate coastal flooding at high tide along some portions of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern coasts throughout the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Melissa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph), with higher gusts, and was located about 305 miles (491 kilometres) southeast of the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Tropical storm-force winds extended about 60 miles (96 kilometres) from the centre and the storm was moving northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).

Melissa is expected to weaken and become a minor storm by Sunday.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June through November.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:47 PM
Stalled vehicle WB 401 west of the 400 express, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more