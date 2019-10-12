Loading articles...

Serial stowaway arrested at Chicago airport again

CHICAGO — A woman who has been arrested in or near airports dozens of times and sneaked onto planes without a ticket several times is back in custody after police say she tried to sneak through security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago police say 67-year-old Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night after officers determined she didn’t have a boarding pass or identification.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that’s played out for a decade at airports across the United States, including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O’Hare to London. She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. She was sentenced in March to 18 months’ probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago’s two commercial airports.

The Associated Press

