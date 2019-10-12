Sanders says rival Warren is 'capitalist through her bones'

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren is “a capitalist through her bones” while adding: “I’m not.”

Sanders made the comment in an interview for ABC’s “This Week,” highlighting a difference with Warren, who has been rising steadily in the polls, and now shares the leading position with former Vice-President Joe Biden. Sanders has been falling well behind both.

“Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not,” he said in the interview airing Sunday.

In 2018, Warren was quoted as saying “I am a capitalist to my bones” during an event held by a New England business organization.

Sanders is trying to regain physical strength after a heart attack more than a week ago, which could make his efforts to catch up with the leaders tougher.

The self-described democratic socialist put up a surprisingly strong challenge to the party’s eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has had a heavy influence on the Democratic issues debate this year.

