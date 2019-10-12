Loading articles...

Salvage experts to haul overturned cargo ship away in pieces

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Marine salvage experts seeking to remove an overturned cargo ship close to Georgia’s seacoast say they will haul it away in pieces because it cannot be safely righted and refloated intact.

Their Unified Command said in a statement Saturday that the hull of the 656-foot (200-meter) Golden Ray would be dismantled, along with the ship’s other components and cargo and taken away in what it described as a “complex situation.” The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8 near the Port of Brunswick. Rescuers drilled into the hull’s steel plates and rescued four crewmen trapped in the bowels of the ship more than a day in scorching heat and darkness.

The Coast Guard has said it would take “weeks, if not months” to remove the ship, which overturned while heading to sea.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
COLLISION: WB 401 at Leslie in the collectors. Crews have now opened 3 left lanes for traffic to flow through - heavy delays from the 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more