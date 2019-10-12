Loading articles...

Running for president, Gabbard faces challenge in Hawaii

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H. While Gabbard is campaigning for her party's presidential nomination, she faces a strong primary challenge back home for her congressional seat from Democratic state Sen. Kai Kahele. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HONOLULU — As Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels throughout Iowa and New Hampshire trying to kickstart her Democratic presidential bid, she is facing a serious challenge back home in Hawaii for her U.S. House seat.

State Sen. Kai Kahele, a fellow Democrat, is picking up endorsements and criticizing Gabbard for not paying enough attention to constituents in Hawaii while she campaigns for president thousands of miles away.

The 45-year-old Native Hawaiian is a combat veteran and pilot for the Hawaii Air National Guard. He flies passenger jets for Hawaiian Airlines and is a member of the pilots union, a helpful attribute in union-friendly Hawaii.

Gabbard hasn’t indicated whether she will run for re-election.

Audrey McAvoy, The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Old Weston Rd & Turnberry Ave - child struck by vehicle - officers o/s investigating - injuries appear seriou…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: After a week of reporting, I'm back on the @680NEWSweather desk today. Tune in for your #Thanksgiving forecast! Also tu…
Latest Weather
Read more