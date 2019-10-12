Loading articles...

Report: Most of plastic debris on Hawaii from abroad

HONOLULU — Hawaii researchers have found that majority of plastic marine debris washing up on shores is from abroad.

The Star-Advertiser reports that the study conducted at Hawaii Pacific University revealed that pollution from north and east island beaches is washing ashore where there are fewer residents and tourists.

Researchers say it is possible the debris swept in from as far as 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometres) away from the coasts of Asia, as well as the Americas.

Researchers say more than 4,600 pieces of plastic debris were collected for the study from three sea surface areas, three seafloor dive sites and 11 shorelines.

Researchers say based on weathering and chemical composition the debris could tell experts where it came from and how it got to island shores.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

The Associated Press

