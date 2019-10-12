Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $22 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 15 will grow to approximately $27 million.

 

The Canadian Press

