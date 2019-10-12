New poll finds youth vote moving from Liberals to another major party

With just over a week until Canadians head to the ballot box, a new poll suggests many young voters are re-focusing their support.

Back in mid-September, 39 per cent of voters between the ages of 18 and 34 indicated their intention to vote Liberal with 22 per cent throwing their support behind the NDP.

But after the blackface controversy and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s strong showing following the English language debate, the NDP now hold 39 per cent of the intended youth vote according to the latest poll conducted by DART & Maru/Blue Voice Canada.

While the Conservatives still lead nationally with 33 per cent total support the battle is still neck-and-neck between the Liberals and Conservatives in Ontario.

The Bloc Quebecois has also seen a bump in Quebec with 35 per cent support.

Despite climate change being front-and-centre this election campaign, the Green Party aren’t seeing a surge of support with the biggest drop coming in Atlantic Canada where they are down to just 12 per cent.

Maxime Bernier’s Peoples Party of Canada is down to less than a fraction of support from eligible voters.

The poll was conducted three days after the English language debates.

The survey involved 1,310 randomly selected Canadian adults who are members of Maru/Blue’s Voice Canada Online panel and is considered accurate to within +/- 3.1 percentage points.