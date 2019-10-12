Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Hawaii bed-and-breakfast property tax category proposed
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 12, 2019 1:18 pm EDT
Honolulu City Council has proposed a bill that would create a new property tax category for homeowners operating bed-and-breakfast establishments.
The Star-Advertiser reports that City Council approved the first-reading of the bill Wednesday and the Budget Committee could take up the bill this month.
City officials say the bill could be in effect by July 1 if passed.
Officials say tax rates for each category are determined by ordinance by the Council each June.
Officials say the new category could fall somewhere between the standard residential category currently $3.50 for every $1,000 of assessed value and the $13.90 hotel-resort category.
City officials expect to issue up to 1,700 new permits for hosted B&B operations starting October 2020 after the Council approved a new vacation rental ordinance in June.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
