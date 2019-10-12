Loading articles...

Mourners to gather for slain teenager's funeral in Hamilton today

HAMILTON — Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old’s funeral in Hamilton today.

The teen was stabbed to death outside his school — and in front of his mother — on Monday afternoon.

An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and “a loving heart for animals.”

The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike.

Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

Neither can be named due to a publication ban and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan’s death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press

