Mourners to gather for slain teenager's funeral in Hamilton today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 12, 2019 9:09 am EDT
HAMILTON — Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old’s funeral in Hamilton today.
The teen was stabbed to death outside his school — and in front of his mother — on Monday afternoon.
An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and “a loving heart for animals.”
The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.
Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike.
Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
Neither can be named due to a publication ban and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan’s death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.