Loading articles...

1 dead in Markham crash

Last Updated Oct 12, 2019 at 11:00 pm EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

One person has died after a serious two-vehicle crash in Markham.

York police were called to York-Durham Townline and 19th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were pronounced dead. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:45 PM
Retweeted @TO_DVP: #TrafficAlertTO: I61091 CLEARED: Don Valley parkway SB Beyond LAWRENCE AVE E
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more