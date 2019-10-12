Loading articles...

Man travelling 218 miles across south Georgia by wheelchair

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man on a long trip across southern Georgia has set aside most of October so he can make the journey by wheelchair.

News outlets report Paul Rockwell recently embarked on a 218-mile (350-kilometre) road trip from Savannah to Plains. His goal is to move 10 miles (16 kilometres) each day and arrive in Plains in time to see former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school on Oct. 27.

News outlets report Rockwell is travelling across Georgia by wheelchair to raise awareness for the Emmaus House, a Savannah food shelter.

He was born with cerebral palsy, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on challenges. Previously he’s competed in the Boston Marathon and walked the length of Georgia’s 100-mile (161-kilometre) coast.

The Associated Press

