Indiana trooper dies in crash while headed to help colleague
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 12, 2019 11:26 am EDT
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana state trooper has been killed in a car crash while he was headed to help another trooper.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that 27-year-old Peter R. Stephan of Lafayette died late Friday after his car struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.
Police said the crash happened after his car went off the road and rolled on Old State Road 25 while heading toward Americus. Police said they don’t know why his car left the road. Police said Stephan was responding to another trooper’s request for help.
Stephan had worked for Indiana State Police for four years. He’s survived by his wife and a 6-month-old daughter.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement saying he and his wife were “heartbroken” to learn of Stephan’s death.
The Associated Press
