Loading articles...

Friends, family gather to say one final goodbye to Devan Selvey

Last Updated Oct 12, 2019 at 9:22 am EDT

Mourners attend the visitation for Devan Selvey, the 14-year-old Hamilton student who was killed outside of his high school at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek, Ont., Friday, October 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Friends and family will gather this afternoon to say their final goodbyes Devan Bracci-Selvey.

A funeral for the 14-year-old who was stabbed outside his high school on Monday will be held Saturday in Hamilton.

An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and “a loving heart for animals.”

The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike. She was nearby and was forced to watch as her son was stabbed multiple times.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is promising a formal review of its anti-bullying policies but many who attended the visitation Friday expressed sadness and anger that it took a child being killed for the board to realize bullying is still a problem.

Two teens, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have been charged with first-degree murder in Devan’s death.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Toronto-bound QEW at North Shore - the right lane is blocked because of a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:02 AM
#TyphoonHagibis
Latest Weather
Read more