Friends, family gather to say one final goodbye to Devan Selvey

Friends and family will gather this afternoon to say their final goodbyes Devan Bracci-Selvey.

A funeral for the 14-year-old who was stabbed outside his high school on Monday will be held Saturday in Hamilton.

An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and “a loving heart for animals.”

The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike. She was nearby and was forced to watch as her son was stabbed multiple times.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is promising a formal review of its anti-bullying policies but many who attended the visitation Friday expressed sadness and anger that it took a child being killed for the board to realize bullying is still a problem.

Two teens, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have been charged with first-degree murder in Devan’s death.