Loading articles...

France, Cyprus hold joint naval manoeuvrs in Cypriot waters

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Officials say joint French-Cypriot naval manoeuvrs off Cyprus aim to assist the east Mediterranean island nation fulfil its duties as a sovereign country.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said in a tweet Saturday that the exercises would enable Cyprus to “assume its responsibilities in its sovereign waters.”

The manoeuvrs come as a Turkish drill ship, which is escorted by a warship, looks to drill inside waters where Cyprus has licensed French energy company Total and partner Eni to conduct gas drilling.

Turkey says it’s acting to protect its interests and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the region’s energy reserves.

Cyprus Defence Minister Savvas Angelides said the manoeuvrs send a message about his country “exercising its rights within its exclusive economic zone” as the government strives to counter Turkey’s actions through legal, political and diplomatic means.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 401 ramp to Dixie - TWO right lanes now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
#TyphoonHagibis
Latest Weather
Read more