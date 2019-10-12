Loading articles...

Egyptian officials say 9 killed in explosion in north Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security and medical officials say an explosion in a town in restive northern Sinai Peninsula has killed at least nine people of the same family.

The officials said the explosion in Bir al-Abd on Saturday also wounded six. It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling and there were no additional details.

Separately, officials say seven security forces were wounded in two militant attacks in Bir al-Abd and the border town of Rafah.

The officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief reporters.

Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.

Ashraf Sweilam, The Associated Press

