Egypt court hands out 6 death sentences on terror charges
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 12, 2019 6:39 am EDT
CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced six people to death on terror-related charges for carrying out a militant attack outside a hotel near the famed Giza Pyramids.
The Giza criminal court on Saturday also sentenced eight defendants to life in prison on similar charges that include attacking security forces, and possession of weapons and explosives.
Another 12 defendants received 10 years in prison. The verdict can be appealed.
The charges stem from an attack in Jan. 2016 on an Egyptian security post outside the Three Pyramids Hotel.
No one was hurt in the incident, but the attack damaged the hotel’s facade and also a bus parked in front of the building, which was in use by a group of visiting Arab Israelis.
