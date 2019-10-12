Loading articles...

Child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

Last Updated Oct 12, 2019 at 2:11 pm EDT

Police investigate after a child was struck by a vehicle near Old Weston Road and Turnberry Avenue on Oct. 12, 2019. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

A child is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s York neighbourhood Saturday.

Police said they were called at around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck at Old Weston Road and Turnberry Avenue.

Toronto EMS rushed a boy to the hospital with serious injuries, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

 

