Loading articles...

Chicago police: 4 dead, 1 wounded in apartment shooting

Chicago police say five people were shot, four killed, at an apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio says a 67-year-old man with a history of issues with his neighbours is in custody.

Riccio says the man first went into an apartment and shot three men and a woman as they ate dinner. The man then went to a separate unit in the building and shot another woman. Police say one victim is in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered. Riccio says the man had a history of complaints from other residents but investigators “don’t know what set him off.”

Police say the victims were all adults, though their names have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_DVP: #TrafficAlertTO: I61091 CLEARED: Don Valley parkway SB Beyond LAWRENCE AVE E
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more