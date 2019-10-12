Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Caravan of 2,000 head toward US from southern Mexico
by Isabel Mateos, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 12, 2019 3:01 pm EDT
TAPACHULA, Mexico — Around 2,000 migrants have set out in a caravan from southern Mexico in the hopes of reaching the U.S.
Many of the migrants who departed from Tapachula, Chiapas early Saturday had been waylaid in the city just north of Guatemala for weeks or months, awaiting residency or transit papers from Mexican authorities.
The migrants are originally from Central America, Africa and the Caribbean. They left their home countries sometimes because of violence, or simply in search of a better life.
So far, Mexican authorities have not attempted to block the advance of the group, which was trudging midday along a highway toward Arriaga under the supervision of human rights officials and federal police.
