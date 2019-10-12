Loading articles...

Caravan of 2,000 head toward US from southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico — Around 2,000 migrants have set out in a caravan from southern Mexico in the hopes of reaching the U.S.

Many of the migrants who departed from Tapachula, Chiapas early Saturday had been waylaid in the city just north of Guatemala for weeks or months, awaiting residency or transit papers from Mexican authorities.

The migrants are originally from Central America, Africa and the Caribbean. They left their home countries sometimes because of violence, or simply in search of a better life.

So far, Mexican authorities have not attempted to block the advance of the group, which was trudging midday along a highway toward Arriaga under the supervision of human rights officials and federal police.

Isabel Mateos, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened EB 401 east of Brock Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:29 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: After a week of reporting, I'm back on the @680NEWSweather desk today. Tune in for your #Thanksgiving forecast! Also tu…
Latest Weather
Read more