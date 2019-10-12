Loading articles...

At least 10 hurt after car crashes into hayride in Illinois

LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Authorities in northern Illinois say more than 10 people were injured after a car crashed into a hayride wagon being towed by a farm vehicle.

WMAQ-TV reports the accident happened early Saturday evening in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometres) west of Chicago. Video from the scene shows the impact of the crash caused the car to flip onto its roof. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says that many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Fire officials say two people in the car were treated at the scene.

The names and ages of the people injured have not been released.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWStraffic: **REMINDER: EB/WB Gardiner CLOSED between the 427 and DVP for fall maintenance, until Monday approx. 5am. #Lakeshore #Q…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more