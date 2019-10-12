Loading articles...

Afghan official: Policeman kills 3 fellow officers

KABUL — An Afghan official says that a policeman with links to the Taliban has killed three of his fellow police officers at a checkpoint in northern Balkh province.

Mohammad Yusouf Olamzada, Dawlat Abad district chief, says Saturday the attacker has joined insurgents in the area after killing his colleagues the previous night near the district headquarters.

Olamzada says the policeman fled taking all weapons and ammunitions at the checkpoint with him.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, claimed the assault and said the attacker had joined the Taliban.

Meanwhile in northern Kunduz province, Afghan intelligence services say a security operation killed three insurgents.

Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security said three other insurgents were wounded including their group leader in the attack in Chardara district on Friday night.

The Associated Press

