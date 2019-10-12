Loading articles...

3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Missouri

LILBOURN, Mo. — A small earthquake has been reported in southeastern Missouri.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday and was centred about 2.7 miles (4 kilometres) southwest of Lilbourn.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office says it received no reports of damage or injuries.

The geological survey’s “Did You Feel It” website received about three dozen reports, generally indicating weak or light shaking.

The Missouri Geological Survey says mild earthquakes in that part of the state aren’t unusual, noting the area lies in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. The survey says at least four earthquakes measuring 4.5-magnitude or greater have occurred in the zone since 1974. Hundreds of quakes between magnitude 2.0 and 3.9 have been recorded there since 2000.

The Associated Press

