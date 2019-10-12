Loading articles...

No holiday from campaigning for leaders on Thanksgiving weekend

Last Updated Oct 12, 2019 at 7:31 am EDT

Federal party leaders Elizabeth May, Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Andrew Scheer. CITYNEWS

After a frenetic Friday following the final debate of the federal election campaign, the party leaders are taking the Saturday of the holiday weekend a little easier.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is making a morning announcement in Burnaby, B.C., possibly the most heavily campaigned-on place in the country since the election call in September.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in the Vancouver suburbs yesterday but is spending most of today flying back east, for a rally in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is firing up volunteers and doing some “mainstreeting” in swing ridings in and around Toronto.

The New Democrats are fighting hard in seats that could go their way if votes split among several candidates, hoping to capitalize on the positive attention Singh’s had since his debate appearances.

Elizabeth May of the Greens is in the Maritimes, beginning with an announcement on supports for veterans outside Charlottetown before moving on to a late campaign-office opening in Cape Breton and a rally in Halifax.

John666

Dear Elizabeth May: You know who else won’t be PM? YOU! EVER!

October 12, 2019 at 8:49 am
