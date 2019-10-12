Loading articles...

2 dead in California crash involving carjacking suspect

WEST COVINA, Calif. — Authorities say a carjacking suspect being chased by Southern California police crashed a stolen SUV into another vehicle, killing two people inside.

Police say the collision happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in West Covina, east of Los Angeles.

Officials say two adults were ejected after their car was hit. They died at the scene. A child in their car was injured.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

