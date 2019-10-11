Loading articles...

2 people found shot near Yorkdale gasoline station

Last Updated Oct 11, 2019 at 11:19 pm EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating after two people were found shot in Toronto’s Yorkdale neighbourhood Friday night.

Police said they were called following a report that two males were seen shooting at each other inside a gasoline station near Dufferin Street and Glen Belle Crescent.

When officers arrived, they located two males with unspecified injuries.

Police said they continue to investigate.

 

 

 

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more