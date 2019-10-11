Loading articles...

With little to show, Gazans question mass border protests

In this Sept. 25, 2019 photo, Palestinians attend an alternative protest organized by activist Ahmed Abu Artima near the separation fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza City. Gaza’s Hamas rulers are facing a rare and growing chorus of criticism, with little to show after 18 months of mass protests along the Israeli border organized by the Palestinian militant group. Gazans are increasingly questioning the high number of casualties and lack of success in lifting the Israeli blockade. Against this backdrop, Artima has launched his own peaceful version of the protest. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Gaza’s Hamas rulers are facing a rare and growing chorus of criticism, with little to show after 18 months of mass protests along the Israeli frontier organized by the Palestinian militant group.

The mass protests at the frontier with Israel were meant to draw attention to the plight of the territory’s 2 million people. When the protests began, Hamas quickly seized upon the popular idea and transformed the quiet gatherings into violent confrontations.

Under its direction, thousands of Palestinians have gathered at five sections of the fence each week, facing off against Israeli forces perched on earth mounds and in sniper positions. The Israeli troops fire live shots, rubber-covered steel pellets and tear gas, in what Israel says is a legitimate tactic to defend against attacks and border infiltrations.

Fares Akram, The Associated Press




