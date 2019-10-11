Loading articles...

West Virginia tourism officials began fall foliage updates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fall colours are starting to show, and the state Tourism Office has started providing weekly updates and a live tracker map online.

The agency says foliage in the state’s higher elevations is about a week away from peak, with maples showing the most colour. Scattered colour is appearing in the Eastern Panhandle, Allegheny Mountains and New River Gorge. Fall colours are expected to move throughout West Virginia during the next six weeks.

Tourism officials say people spotting colorful scenery are posting photos on social media from around the state using the hashtag “AlmostHeaven,” and the photos are added to the Tourism Office’s map online .

The agency’s weekly foliage reports are prepared in partnership with the state Division of Forestry.

The Associated Press

