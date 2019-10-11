Woman seriously injured in West Hill stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing left a woman with serious injuries in Toronto’s West Hill neighbourhood Friday night.

Police tweeted at around 9:37 p.m. that they had been called to the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries and she was rushed to a local trauma centre by Toronto EMS.

Investigators said the suspect is male and is known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.