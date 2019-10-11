Loading articles...

US hopes to keep Venezuela off UN human rights panel

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is hoping to keep Venezuela from winning a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council.

A State Department official said Friday that members of the U.N. General Assembly should vote against Venezuela next week because of severe human rights abuses under President Nicolas Maduro.

State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Jon Piechowski said allowing the Maduro government to have a seat would be an “outrageous proposition” and “affront to the human rights council.”

Piechowski said the Maduro government has killed political opponents, withheld food from supporters of the opposition and holds nearly 500 political prisoners.

U.N. members will choose among Venezuela, Brazil and Costa Rica for two Latin America representatives on the 47-nation council.

Venezuelan officials regularly reject any criticism of the country’s human rights record.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Brock Rd - two right lanes are blocked because of this crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
There's snow in the prairies on the Friday afternoon so we have definitely hit the weather jackpot today. It's bee…
Latest Weather
Read more