Loading articles...

Ugandan official says new bill will target homosexuals

KAMPALA, Uganda — A senior Ugandan official says draft legislation targeting homosexual acts is set to be introduced in the national assembly after a previous effort failed years ago.

State ethics minister Simon Lokodo tells local broadcaster NTV that lawmakers supporting anti-gay legislation have “remobilized” so that the bill gets strong support.

He says that while Uganda’s penal code “only criminalizes the act,” the country needs legislation against “recruitment, promotion, exhibition” activities related to gay rights.

Lokodo has long called for the introduction of tough new legislation after a panel of judges nullified an anti-gay law enacted by President Yoweri Museveni in 2014.

That law had prescribed punishments of up to life in prison for those convicted of engaging in gay sex.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Delays on the Eastbound 401 thru Brock St due to single lane construction
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Enjoy one more full day of sunshine ☀️ before a bit of wet weather moves in. Tune to 680News 📻for the full Thanksgi…
Latest Weather
Read more