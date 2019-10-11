Loading articles...

Trump: Kevin McAleenan out at Homeland Security

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he tours a section of the southern border wall, in Otay Mesa, Calif., as acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan listens. President Donald Trump announced Oct. 11, 2019, that McAleenan is stepping down. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

Trump says on Twitter that McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.

But the president says McAleenan wants to “spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.’

Trump says he has “Many wonderful candidates” to fill the position.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Medical problem Fort Erie bound QEW past Centennial Parkway. Off to the shoulder but causing delays from Nikola Tes…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more