Trump: Kevin McAleenan out at Homeland Security
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 8:03 pm EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he tours a section of the southern border wall, in Otay Mesa, Calif., as acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan listens. President Donald Trump announced Oct. 11, 2019, that McAleenan is stepping down. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.
Trump says on Twitter that McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.
But the president says McAleenan wants to “spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.’
Trump says he has “Many wonderful candidates” to fill the position.
