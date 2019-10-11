Loading articles...

The Latest: Pentagon says US came under fire from Turks

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon says the U.S. will send several dozen fighter jets along with other aircraft and additional air defenses to Saudi Arabia to help protect the kingdom from Iranian attacks. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on U.S. reaction to Turkey’s offensive into Syria (all times local):

8 p.m.

The Pentagon says U.S. troops in Syria came under artillery fire from the Turks on Friday, in an area where Turkey knows Americans are present.

Navy Capt. Brook DeWalt, a Pentagon spokesman, says the artillery explosion came within a few hundred meters of the area where U.S. troops were.

He says no troops were injured and U.S. forces have not withdrawn from Kobani.

Turkey says the U.S. was not the target.

DeWalt warns that Turkey must avoid actions that could result in immediate defensive action by the U.S.

This is the first time a coalition base has been in the line of fire since Turkey’s offensive into Syria began Wednesday.

__

1 p.m.

Top Pentagon officials are denying the U.S. is abandoning its Syrian Kurdish allies in the face of a Turkish military offensive, although the future of a counterterrorism partnership with the Kurds is in grave doubt.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper says, “We have not abandoned the Kurds.”

He adds that the U.S. “pushed back very hard at all levels for the Turks not to commence this operation.”

Esper’s remarks appear aimed at strengthening the Trump administration’s argument that it did all it could to stop the Turks and, failing that, was left with no reasonable option but to pull some U.S. troops away from the border.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Medical problem Fort Erie bound QEW past Centennial Parkway. Off to the shoulder but causing delays from Nikola Tes…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more