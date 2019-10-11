Loading articles...

The Latest: Opera star's hometown names street after her

Students at the Jessye Norman School for the Arts unveil a sign naming the street outside the school in honor of the late opera star, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Norman, who won five Grammy awards including a lifetime achievement honor in her distinguished career, died on Sept. 30, at age 74. Her funeral is slated for Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Latest on ceremonies honouring renowned opera star Jessye Norman (All times local):

6 p.m.

Jessye Norman’s U.S. hometown has named a street for the late opera star.

Students from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts in Augusta, Georgia, unveiled the sign honouring the soprano Friday.

They removed a decorative covering with the diva’s face and her favourite butterflies to reveal the sign for Jessye Norman Boulevard.

Norman founded the school that provides a free arts education to disadvantaged students.

Two days of visitation for Norman ended Friday. Her funeral is Saturday at an Augusta auditorium.

___

10:25 a.m.

Renowned opera star Jessye Norman is being honoured in her hometown with four days of celebrations and memorials.

Norman, who died Sept. 30 at 74, had hoped to live long enough to attend the renaming of the street outside the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, which she opened in 2003 to provide free fine arts education to disadvantaged children.

The ceremony on the newly renamed Jessye Norman Boulevard honours one of the few black opera singers to gain worldwide stardom.

A block away, another street honours another Augusta music giant — James Brown — whose daughter Deanne Brown Thomas attended a second day of public viewing Friday at an Augusta church.

Norman’s funeral is scheduled Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows Sunday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more