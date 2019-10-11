Study links Russian tweets to release of hacked emails

WASHINGTON — Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election has often been seen as having two separate tracks: a hacking operation and an influence operation. But a new study links them.

On the eve of the release of hacked Clinton campaign emails, Russian-linked trolls began retweeting messages from thousands of accounts on both extremes of the American ideological spectrum.

Those retweets increased the odds selected Twitter users would be online and able to express outrage when the next day on Oct. 7, details such as the revelation that Clinton may have had early access to a primary debate question were released.

Clemson University professors Darren L. Linvill and Patrick L. Warren say the retweeted users ultimately gained a wider audience, tweeted more, and helped push American public debate to extremes.

Tami Abdollah, The Associated Press