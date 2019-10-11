Loading articles...

Snow closes Yellowstone road earlier than expected

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Snowfall has closed a road in Yellowstone National Park for the season.

Snow, wind and ice prompted park officials to close the road over Dunraven Pass on Tuesday. The route from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction has remained closed ever since.

Park officials hadn’t planned to close the road until this coming Tuesday but announced Friday they will keep the road closed until next spring.

Other roads in the park will remain open until Nov. 4, weather permitting. The route from the North Entrance to the Northeast Entrance remains open year-round.

Yellowstone opens to snowmobiles each year in mid-December.

The Associated Press

