Request to suppress confession in school shooting denied

BENTON, Ky. — A judge has denied a request to suppress a confession and other statements by a Kentucky teenager charged with fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a high school.

Marshall Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson filed the decision Thursday in the case against 17-year-old Gabe Parker, who is accused of fatally shooting Preston Cope and Bailey Holt at Marshall County High School in January 2018. He’s charged as an adult.

Defence attorneys had argued that investigators didn’t obtain a proper waiver of Parker’s Miranda rights, didn’t correctly contact his mother and didn’t properly comply with the mother’s request for an attorney.

Jameson said in his ruling that investigators did follow proper procedures, and the statements would remain in the case record.

The Associated Press

