Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Renault ousts CEO who replaced jailed former head Ghosn
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 5:22 am EDT
PARIS — French carmaker Renault has dismissed its chief executive officer, overhauling its leadership once again after the jailing of its previous chairman and CEO.
The decision by the board on Friday to dismiss Thierry Bolloré was effective immediately.
Bolloré replaced Carlos Ghosn after the former CEO was jailed in Tokyo in last November on charges of falsifying financial reports in under-reporting compensation and breach of trust. Ghosn, who led the Nissan-Renault alliance, is currently awaiting trial and denies wrongdoing.
The company says Bolloré will be replaced on an interim basis by current Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos.
Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard will become president during the interim period.
Nissan, in which Renault owns a large shareholding and with which it has a deep alliance, named a new CEO earlier this week.