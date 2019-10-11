Police launch safe driving campaign for Thanksgiving weekend

Police services across the province will be out in full force over the Thanksgiving long weekend to make sure it is a safe one on the roads.

The Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police are part of a national traffic enforcement blitz called Operation Impact.

Police said Thanksgiving weekend usually comes with some of the highest traffic volumes of the year and are urging all drivers to be careful and responsible.

The OPP said 239 people have died in crashes in Ontario so far this year — 46 deaths were due to aggressive driving, 33 involved impaired driving, 44 deaths were due to lack of seatbelt use, and 42 were as a result of driver inattention.

Of the 239 fatalities, 162 were drivers while 53 were passengers. The 24 other deaths were while pedestrians.

“Before you head out this Thanksgiving long weekend, as a driver, please remember that every motorist, passenger, pedestrian and cyclist has the right to be safe and that safe roads start with you. As a passenger, always remember to wear your seat belt,” the OPP said in a release.

In the city, Toronto police will also be targeting impaired, distracted, and aggressive drivers, as well as those not wearing seatbelts.

“Motor vehicle collisions kill about 2,000 Canadians, seriously injure another 10,000 people and injure about 165,000 citizens in this country each year,” police said in a release.