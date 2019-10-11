Loading articles...

Police detain 31 fans ahead of Czech-England qualifier

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Police detained 31 soccer fans before the 2020 European Championship qualifier between host Czech Republic and England in the Czech capital on Friday.

Police spokesman Jan Danek said fans of both teams were among those detained after police intervened following incidents in two bars in Prague.

Czech and English fans attacked each other in one bar, while fans were throwing glasses and attacked police in the other, Danek said.

Police said 14 of the 31 are foreigners.

More than 3,000 England fans had been expected to travel to Prague for Friday night’s game at the Slavia Prague stadium.

The Associated Press

