Loading articles...

Why Ottawa’s beautiful new train doesn’t work

In today’s Big Story podcast, our nation’s capital has a spiffy new transit line. It cost a couple of billion dollars and arrived a year behind schedule. When it works, it’s fantastic. Only it…hasn’t been working. The commutes of those in Ottawa became hell this week when system stoppages left thousands of people crammed into stations with no way to escape. There were curse words, and laughs, and plenty of memes.

But behind it all is a project that should be a huge leap forward for a growing city. It seemed like it was—and it might still be! But what went wrong to bring down the whole system on the first few days of heavy use? Is it fixable? And what happens if it’s not?

GUEST: Mark Sutcliffe, 1310 News, Ottawa

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Delays on the Eastbound 401 thru Brock St due to single lane construction
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Enjoy one more full day of sunshine ☀️ before a bit of wet weather moves in. Tune to 680News 📻for the full Thanksgi…
Latest Weather
Read more