Why Ottawa’s beautiful new train doesn’t work

In today’s Big Story podcast, our nation’s capital has a spiffy new transit line. It cost a couple of billion dollars and arrived a year behind schedule. When it works, it’s fantastic. Only it…hasn’t been working. The commutes of those in Ottawa became hell this week when system stoppages left thousands of people crammed into stations with no way to escape. There were curse words, and laughs, and plenty of memes.

But behind it all is a project that should be a huge leap forward for a growing city. It seemed like it was—and it might still be! But what went wrong to bring down the whole system on the first few days of heavy use? Is it fixable? And what happens if it’s not?

GUEST: Mark Sutcliffe, 1310 News, Ottawa

