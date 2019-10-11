Loading articles...

O'Rourke raises $4.5M in 3rd quarter for White House run

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The LGBTQ-focused town hall featured nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says he raised $4.5 million during the three-month period through September, outpacing his lacklustre second-quarter total but still far less than he got at the whirlwind start of his 2020 campaign.

The former Texas congressman’s campaign says it saw donations soar after the last Democratic presidential debate in Houston, when O’Rourke declared, “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That was a reference to a mandatory buyback of assault-style weapons that he’s proposed.

His totals were better than the $3.6 million O’Rourke raised during the second quarter.

They pale in comparison, however, to the $6-plus million O’Rourke took in during his campaign’s first 24 hours alone, on his way to topping the Democratic field by collecting nearly $25 million during the first quarter.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more