NPS offering to lease part of historic site at Canada border
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 2:16 am EDT
CALAIS, Maine — The National Park Service is looking for someone to lease a house located on a historic site near the border of Maine and Canada.
The structure up for lease is called the McGlashan-Nickerson House, and it’s located within Saint Croix Island International Historic Site. The park service says it has declared the house to be excess to its own needs, but it wants to preserve it through a lease.
Superintendent Kevin Schneider says the lease opportunity is a chance to “re-purpose an historic home and an even greater opportunity to preserve an important historical building that was connected to the 19th century Maine Red Granite Company.” The Italianate-style house was constructed around 1883.
The park service is accepting proposals until Dec. 10. The lease can last up to 60 years.
The Associated Press
