Loading articles...

National employment numbers for September from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at September employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.7)

Employment rate: 62.1 per cent (62.0)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.8)

Number unemployed: 1,113,200 (1,160,100)

Number working: 19,165,200 (19,111,500)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.9 per cent (11.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (5.1)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.4)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP approaching Lawrence, the right lane is still blocked with a collision. Slow from Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:21 AM
Full Hunter’s Moon this weekend. Won’t see it tonight though for #Toronto GTA as clouds increase, rain overnight/Sa…
Latest Weather
Read more