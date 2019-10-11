Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke crash

Last Updated Oct 11, 2019 at 12:08 am EDT

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Police responded to the collision on The Queensway and Stock Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived the motorcyclist was lying on the roadway. They were transported to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

The driver of the car involved remained on scene.

It is unclear if charges will be laid.

