Loading articles...

Minnesota Democrats reject Trump's take on Somali immigrants

Supporters of President Donald Trump yell at protesters after Trump's campaign rally, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democrats are condemning President Donald Trump for criticizing their state for welcoming so many Somali refugees.

At his political rally Thursday night in Minneapolis, which is home to the largest Somali population in the U.S., Trump said the city and state had allowed refugees in without considering the impact. He also said he thinks Democrats would throw open the nation’s borders if they regain power.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted that Trump should “stop using immigrants and refugees as political pawns.” She says they’ve made Minnesota “a wonderful place to live and work.”

Trump said no refugees should be placed in any city or state without permission from the mayor or governor.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted: “Consent given. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Minneapolis.”

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
A serious crash south of Hamilton has HWY 6 S closed both ways from Leeming Rd to Chippewa Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:52 AM
A lovely start to the day! Sunny and mild this afternoon, a guaranteed high of 17 degrees. Great way to kick off to the long weekend!
Latest Weather
Read more