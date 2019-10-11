Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Minnesota Democrats reject Trump's take on Somali immigrants
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 10:46 am EDT
Supporters of President Donald Trump yell at protesters after Trump's campaign rally, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democrats are condemning President Donald Trump for criticizing their state for welcoming so many Somali refugees.
At his political rally Thursday night in Minneapolis, which is home to the largest Somali population in the U.S., Trump said the city and state had allowed refugees in without considering the impact. He also said he thinks Democrats would throw open the nation’s borders if they regain power.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted that Trump should “stop using immigrants and refugees as political pawns.” She says they’ve made Minnesota “a wonderful place to live and work.”
Trump said no refugees should be placed in any city or state without permission from the mayor or governor.
Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted: “Consent given. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Minneapolis.”