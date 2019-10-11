Loading articles...

Michigan to proceed with rules limiting chemicals in water

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is proceeding with plans to set what may be some of the country’s strictest and most far-reaching limits on “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Friday that it is moving forward with formal rule-making for certain PFAS compounds. Whitmer had directed the development of PFAS standards earlier this year.

The draft regulations, including maximum contaminant levels for seven types of PFAS, are based on recommendations made by a science advisory workgroup in June. A public comment period is expected to start late this year. The final rules could be adopted by April.

PFAS increasingly have turned up in public water supplies and private wells around the country. They are used in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items.

The Associated Press

