Loading articles...

Man charged with strangling friend with Christmas lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been charged with strangling his friend with a string of Christmas lights during an argument.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office in Memphis said Thursday that 37-year-old Hans Banks has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors say Banks and his friend, 59-year-old Joseph Hurdle, were at Banks’ apartment in July when an argument they were having turned violent.

Authorities say Banks hit Hurdle with an object, strangled him with a string of Christmas lights and left in Hurdle’s vehicle. Banks later flagged down officers and told them there was a body in his apartment.

An affidavit shows Banks told police he was in a sexual relationship with Hurdle. Banks remains jailed.

Banks’ lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Brock Rd - two right lanes are blocked because of this crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
There's snow in the prairies on the Friday afternoon so we have definitely hit the weather jackpot today. It's bee…
Latest Weather
Read more