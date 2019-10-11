Loading articles...

Maine governor delivering address on Arctic Circle Assembly

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is in Iceland to deliver remarks to the Arctic Circle Assembly.

The governor’s remarks on Friday focus on strengthening the collaboration between Maine and Arctic nations, building a sustainable economy and combatting climate change.

It’ll be a full day for the governor.

She’ll receive a briefing from Maine and Icelandic officials on a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at co-operation in economic development, trade, energy, transportation, culture and the arts. She’s also touring Icelandic shipping company Eimskip, which has a regional headquarters in Portland.

She will also visit an organization that helps entrepreneurs and businesses with an interest in the marine industries, and receive a briefing on a program aimed at preventing substance abuse by young people.

The Associated Press

