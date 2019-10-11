Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maine governor delivering address on Arctic Circle Assembly
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 6:38 am EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is in Iceland to deliver remarks to the Arctic Circle Assembly.
The governor’s remarks on Friday focus on strengthening the collaboration between Maine and Arctic nations, building a sustainable economy and combatting climate change.
It’ll be a full day for the governor.
She’ll receive a briefing from Maine and Icelandic officials on a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at co-operation in economic development, trade, energy, transportation, culture and the arts. She’s also touring Icelandic shipping company Eimskip, which has a regional headquarters in Portland.
She will also visit an organization that helps entrepreneurs and businesses with an interest in the marine industries, and receive a briefing on a program aimed at preventing substance abuse by young people.
The Associated Press
